Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055,434 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chord Energy worth $339,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 283.6% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 206,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 134.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 78,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 66.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,632 shares of company stock worth $4,039,950. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.29. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.