China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of CGA opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. China Green Agriculture has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get China Green Agriculture alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture during the first quarter worth $115,000. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Green Agriculture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Green Agriculture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.