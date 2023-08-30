Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

CHS opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

