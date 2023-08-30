Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 0.5 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

