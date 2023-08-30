Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Position Reduced by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

