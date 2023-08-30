Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Short Interest Update

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the July 31st total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Chase alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chase by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Chase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Chase by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chase by 3.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 0.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chase

Chase Stock Performance

CCF remained flat at $126.45 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 54,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06. Chase has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million during the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.

About Chase

(Get Free Report)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.