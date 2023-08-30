ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of CHPT opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.59. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,020.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,477. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.