CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for CF Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.41. The consensus estimate for CF Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CF Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.06.

NYSE:CF opened at $76.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $116.68.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 31.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,273,046,000 after purchasing an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,135,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

