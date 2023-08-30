CF Energy (CVE:CFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Energy (CVE:CFY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. CF Energy had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of C$22.51 million for the quarter.

CF Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CVE:CFY opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$14.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. CF Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.26.

CF Energy Company Profile

CF Energy Corp. operates as an integrated energy provider and natural gas distribution company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Gas Distribution Utility, Integrated Smart Energy, and Smart Mobility segments. It distributes natural gas to industrial, commercial, and residential users; offers natural gas pipeline installation and connection services; and operates two natural gas refueling stations in Sanya City, Hainan Province and Changsha City, Hunan Province that provide refueling services for vehicles, such as household cars, taxicabs, buses, and trucks.

