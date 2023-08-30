CF Energy (CVE:CFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Energy (CVE:CFY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, reports. CF Energy had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of C$22.51 million for the quarter.
CF Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of CVE:CFY opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$14.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47. CF Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.26.
CF Energy Company Profile
