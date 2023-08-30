Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $839,549,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $58,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $250,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.3 %

IR opened at $69.97 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

