Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in KeyCorp by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in KeyCorp by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEY. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

