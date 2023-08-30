Cerity Partners LLC Buys 10,800 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In related news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $42,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,657.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a negative net margin of 184,733.34%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

