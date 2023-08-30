Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 83 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $717.80 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $483.19 and a 1 year high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $742.95 and a 200 day moving average of $700.25. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.