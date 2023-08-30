CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 436.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703,090 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

