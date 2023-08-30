Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.79 on Monday. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.

