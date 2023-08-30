Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 50.0% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $60,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
