Celer Network Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $94.32 million and $3.70 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

