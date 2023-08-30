CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Capitalization Tops $35.24 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $35.24 million and approximately $6.68 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019280 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018032 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,674.92 or 0.99921963 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002356 BTC.

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04276204 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,243,246.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

