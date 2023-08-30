Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Stock Position Cut by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,558,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $150.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average is $138.79. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,999 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $413,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,434. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock worth $5,021,507. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

