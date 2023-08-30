Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. Catalent’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Catalent updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.62-$0.96 EPS.

CTLT stock opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 217.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68.

In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 2,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $92,242.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,577 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.92.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

