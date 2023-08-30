Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 865,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 849,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.62. 180,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,324. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a market capitalization of $526.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.84. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 53.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.57%. On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 50,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen Goldberg bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $69,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,065 shares in the company, valued at $130,354.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $1,193,104. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,087,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 110.8% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,360,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,659,000 after acquiring an additional 72,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

