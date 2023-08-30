Cass Information Systems, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.7%.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $525.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.61. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $51.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.04.

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.67 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

