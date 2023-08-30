Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 755,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TAST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. 388,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,278. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $372.17 million, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TAST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Institutional Trading of Carrols Restaurant Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

