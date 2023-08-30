Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,402,000 after purchasing an additional 366,145 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694,510 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,747 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,462,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,872,000 after buying an additional 67,877 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CARR opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

