Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $16.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,037 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.04 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

