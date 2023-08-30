Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Receives $16.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.
NYSE:CCL opened at $16.04 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.64) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
