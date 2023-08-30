Capital One Financial Comments on Berry Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.39 million. Berry had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Berry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Berry Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $8.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.18. Berry has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Berry by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 86,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 59,255 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the 1st quarter worth $2,835,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 173,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,934.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $642,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

