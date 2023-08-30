Canadian Banc Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE BK traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38. Canadian Banc has a fifty-two week low of C$12.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.21.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

