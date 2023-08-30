Canadian Banc Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (TSE:BK)

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.
Canadian Banc Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE BK traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,876. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38. Canadian Banc has a fifty-two week low of C$12.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$288.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.21.
About Canadian Banc
