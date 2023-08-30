Campbell Soup (CPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 07/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Campbell Soup has set its FY23 guidance at $2.95-3.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.95-$3.00 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Campbell Soup to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CPB opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

