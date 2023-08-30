Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the July 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 765,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $108.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $136.02.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.25.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

