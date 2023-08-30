Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $128.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.25.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of CPT opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.
Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.
