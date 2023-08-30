Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $128.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. ING Groep NV grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,497,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,372,000 after purchasing an additional 947,742 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT opened at $108.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $97.74 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

