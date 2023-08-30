Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 36,869 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,171,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973,094 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 156.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,083 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,643,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

NYSE ABC opened at $179.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $135.14 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.