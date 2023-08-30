Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 12,009 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,009 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

