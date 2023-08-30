Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 508,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 353,232 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after buying an additional 164,401 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,426,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,552,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ILCV stock opened at $67.61 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $56.03 and a twelve month high of $69.42. The stock has a market cap of $814.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.10.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

