Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after acquiring an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,434,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,381,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.48.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $536.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.82. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $537.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

