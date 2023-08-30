Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.40) to GBX 2,920 ($36.81) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.73) to GBX 4,000 ($50.42) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.53) to GBX 3,800 ($47.90) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,893.33.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

Diageo stock opened at $169.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $2.5089 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

