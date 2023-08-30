Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.05 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $243,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

