BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.17 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

Institutional Trading of BSQUARE

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BSQUARE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.