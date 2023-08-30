BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Get BRP alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

Institutional Trading of BRP

BRP Trading Up 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BRP by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.34. The company had a trading volume of 64,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00. BRP has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.27.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 315.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BRP will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.