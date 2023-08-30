Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Up 32.8% in August

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the July 31st total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 168.0% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

