Brokers Offer Predictions for Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a report issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $11.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROK. Wolfe Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.81.

ROK stock opened at $317.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.83. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $323,261.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.62, for a total value of $148,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,876 shares in the company, valued at $855,955.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $86,895.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,240 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

