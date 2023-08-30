Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target at $5.13

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

PRPL opened at $2.21 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $233.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 24.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $63,555.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 108,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 38.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 305,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 85,038 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

