Brokerages Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Price Target at $130.32

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.32.

KOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.78. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.