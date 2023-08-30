Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Target Price at $97.00

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXAS

Exact Sciences Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $83.12 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,552 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.