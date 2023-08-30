Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 610.11

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 610.11 ($7.69).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.18) target price (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.06)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 551 ($6.95) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BP from GBX 570 ($7.19) to GBX 530 ($6.68) in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC raised their price target on BP from GBX 515 ($6.49) to GBX 555 ($7.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BP from GBX 630 ($7.94) to GBX 610 ($7.69) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Get BP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BP

BP Stock Performance

BP Increases Dividend

BP stock opened at GBX 485.70 ($6.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 470.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 496.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £83.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 602.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,784.81%.

Insider Transactions at BP

In other news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($391.52). In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney bought 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 493 ($6.21) per share, for a total transaction of £310.59 ($391.52). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.72) per share, with a total value of £376.82 ($475.00). Insiders purchased 211 shares of company stock valued at $99,226 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.