British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Motco boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $31.62 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

