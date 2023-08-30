Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) PT Lowered to $8.00

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays downgraded Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Health Group

Shares of NYSE:BHG opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Bright Health Group has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $136.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 393.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.