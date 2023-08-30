BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,826,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of BrewBilt Manufacturing stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.74.

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates brewing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer industry in California. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

