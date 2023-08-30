BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Down 18.8% in August

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,826,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Manufacturing Price Performance
BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.74.
About BrewBilt Manufacturing
