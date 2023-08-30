Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 894,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRZE. UBS Group lifted their target price on Braze from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.47.

In other news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares in the company, valued at $19,743,281.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,185.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,552 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $476,635.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,743,281.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 513,829 shares of company stock worth $22,031,629 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 46,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze stock opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.92. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

