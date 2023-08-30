BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.
BOX Stock Performance
NYSE BOX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 2,752,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. BOX has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
