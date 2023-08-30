BOX (NYSE:BOX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX updated its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.38 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

BOX Stock Performance

NYSE BOX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.80. 2,752,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,972. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. BOX has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Get BOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $398,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,078,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,896,667.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $398,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,165 shares in the company, valued at $46,593,057.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock worth $1,671,910. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after acquiring an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.