Bokf Na Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 65.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.21.

Shares of ADI opened at $182.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $200.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

