Bokf Na Trims Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HII. FMR LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $427,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 774,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,431,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $219.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.51 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.36.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

